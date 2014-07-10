FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bangladesh exports up 11 pct in 2013/14 as garment sales surge
July 10, 2014 / 6:46 AM / 3 years ago

Bangladesh exports up 11 pct in 2013/14 as garment sales surge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DHAKA, July 10 (Reuters) - Bangladesh’s exports in the 2013/14 financial year that ended in June rose 11.65 percent from a year earlier to nearly $30.18 billion, boosted by stronger clothing sales, the Export Promotion Bureau said on Thursday.

Garments are a vital sector for the South Asian nation, whose low wages and duty-free access to Western markets have helped make it the world’s largest apparel exporter after China.

Garment exports surged 14 percent to $24.5 billion in 2013/14 from a year earlier.

The garment industry, which supplies many Western brands such as Wal-Mart WMT.N, Tesco TSCO.L and H&M HMb.ST, has been under the spotlight after a string of fatal factory accidents, including the collapse of a building housing factories in April 2013 that killed more than 1,130 people.

Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
