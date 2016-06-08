FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bangladesh May exports up 6.5 pct y/y on garment sales
June 8, 2016 / 5:40 AM / a year ago

Bangladesh May exports up 6.5 pct y/y on garment sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DHAKA, June 8 (Reuters) - Bangladesh’s exports in May rose 6.5 percent from a year earlier to $3.03 billion on stronger garment sales, official data showed on Wednesday.

Exports for July to May, the first 11 months of the country’s 2015-16 financial year, rose 8.9 percent from a year earlier to $30.7 billion, the Export Promotion Bureau said.

Sales of garments, comprising knitwear and woven items, totalled $25.1 billion in July-May, up 9.4 percent from a year earlier.

Garments are a key foreign-exchange earner for the South Asian nation of 160 million, whose low wages and trade deals with western markets have helped make it the world’s second-largest apparel exporter after China. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

