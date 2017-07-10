* Total exports were 5.85 pct below fiscal year's target
* Exporters blame lacklustre growth on multiple factors
(Adds details)
DHAKA, July 10 Bangladesh's exports in the
fiscal year ended in June rose nearly 1.7 percent from a year
earlier, but that was the slowest growth in 15 years, while
pivotal garment sales posted only 0.2 percent growth.
The Export Promotion Bureau said on Monday total exports in
the 12 months ended June 30 were $34.8 billion, or 5.85 percent
below the target of $37 billion.
The annual percentage gain was the smallest since 2001/2002
financial year, when exports contracted as there was a downturn
in the global economy.
Readymade garments, comprising knitwear and woven items,
earned $28.15 billion in the year ended June 30. That was 7.34
percent below the target.
Garments are a key foreign-exchange earner for the South
Asian nation, whose low wages and duty-free access to Western
markets have helped make it the world's second largest apparel
exporter after China.
But the industry, which supplies many Western brands, came
under scrutiny after a string of fatal factory accidents,
including a 2013 building collapse that killed more than 1,130
people.
Exporters blamed the lacklustre growth on a number of
factors, including sluggish demand in the key markets,
structural reforms in the garment sector, a weak euro and
appreciation of local currency against the U.S. dollar.
(Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Richard Borsuk)