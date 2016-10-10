Bangladesh exports fall 5.6 pct in September y/y

DHAKA, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Bangladesh's exports fell 5.6 percent in September from the same period a year earlier to $2.24 billion, the Export Promotion Bureau said on Monday, 18 percent below the target.

For July-September, the first quarter of the country's 2016-17 financial year, exports rose 4 percent to $8 billion from a year earlier, the Export Promotion Bureau said.

Shipments of readymade garments, comprising knitwear and woven items, totalled $6.66 billion in July-September, up 3.5 percent from the same period the previous year.

Exports in the 2015/16 financial year that ended in June hit a record $34.24 billion, up 9.7 percent from the previous year, on the back of stronger garment sales. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Kim Coghill)