Bangladesh economy to grow 7.5 pct in year to June - planning minister

DHAKA, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Bangladesh's economy will grow 7.50 percent in the 2016/17 financial year that ends in June, the planning minister Mustafa Kamal said on Sunday, rejecting the World's Bank projection of 6.8 percent.

Growth in the South Asian nation sped up to 7.11 percent in the 2015/16 financial year, from 6.5 percent the previous year when political unrest crippled the economy.

Garment exports and remittances from Bangladeshis working overseas are the key drivers of the nation's more than $200 billion economy. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)