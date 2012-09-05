FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bangladesh annual inflation slows to 7.93 pct in August
September 5, 2012 / 11:36 AM / 5 years ago

Bangladesh annual inflation slows to 7.93 pct in August

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DHAKA, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Bangladesh’s annual inflation edged down to 7.93 percent in August from 8.03 percent a month earlier, the statistics office said on Wednesday, as prices of non-food items rose at a slower pace.

Annual inflation in the year that ended in June accelerated to 10.62 percent from 8.80 percent the previous year. Non-food prices were the major contributor as the government, saddled with a huge subsidy bill for oil, raised fuel and power charges several times.

The government raised electricity tariffs again this month, an unpopular move in a country where more than a third of the population live on less than $2 a day.

Food inflation in August rose to 7.10 percent from 6.30 percent a month earlier. In contrast, non-food inflation slowed to 9.59 percent from 11.54 percent in July.

A rise in prices of fish, meat, spices, milk powder and baby milk ahead of the Muslim Eid festival pushed food inflation higher, a senior official at the Bureau of Statistics said.

Bangladesh aims to bring down inflation to 7.5 percent in the current fiscal year. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Nick Macfie)

