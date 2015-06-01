FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bangladesh May forex reserves slip from record high
June 1, 2015

Bangladesh May forex reserves slip from record high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DHAKA, June 1 (Reuters) - Bangladesh’s foreign exchange reserves edged down to $23.71 billion at the end of May from a record high of $24.07 billion in the previous month, but were up 17 percent from a year earlier, the central bank said on Monday.

The marginal drop was due to a rise in imports, a senior central bank official said.

The reserves are enough to cover almost seven months of imports.

Steady readymade garment exports and remittances from Bangladeshis working overseas, two mainstays for the country of 160 million people, have helped build reserves in recent years. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

