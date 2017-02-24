(Add political parties' call for protest strike)
By Serajul Quadir
DHAKA Feb 24 Bangladesh has announced plans to
raise natural gas prices for the second time in under two years,
meeting with immediate protests from political parties and
industry groups, including the $28 billion garments industry,
the country's economic mainstay.
Gas prices will rise by an average 22.7 percent in two
phases starting next month, the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory
Commission (BERC) announced late on Thursday.
Five political parties including the Communist Party of
Bangladesh (CPB) called for a half-day general strike in Dhaka
on Tuesday to protest against the increases, following
demonstrations and protest rallies on Friday.
“We will continue our protest until the government changes
its decision," said Mujahidul Islam Selim, president of the CPB.
The Bangladesh Nationalist Party, the largest opposition
party also demanded the decision be revoked, with BNP Senior
Joint Secretary General Rizvi Ahmed threatening to call for mass
protests across the country if the government went ahead with
the price increases.
Rahman Murshed, a senior official with the BERC told Reuters
on Friday that the increase was necessary to reduce subsidies on
gas prices. Gas is currently sold on at nearly half the
purchased price.
Murshed said the "rationalised prices" will be effective in
two phases in March and June.
Mohammad Siddiqur Rahman, president of the Bangladesh
Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association, said the price
hike was a blow to the industry as higher gas prices will raise
the cost of electricity at a time when it is struggling to
compete.
"The price of readymade garments is decreasing by the day,"
Rahman said. "Now our cost of production will increase, lowering
our competitiveness further."
Power plants consume 40 percent of all the gas bought by
Bangladesh and the price for the power generators is set to rise
by 34 percent, Murshed said.
Households use 13 percent of the gas consumed, the transport
sector about 6 percent, fertilisers 6.5 percent and the
industrial sector about 17 percent, he added.
