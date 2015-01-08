FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 8, 2015 / 12:11 PM / 3 years ago

Bangladesh exports up for two second month in a row

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DHAKA, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Bangladesh’s exports rose 4.33 percent in December from a year ago to $2.8 billion, rising for a second straight month, driven by an increase in readymade garment exports, government data showed on Thursday.

Exports from July to December, the first half of the financial year, inched up 1.56 percent to $14.91 billion from a year earlier, the Export Promotion Bureau said.

Readymade garments, comprising knitwear and woven items, fetched $12 billion in the July-December period, compared with $11.9 billion a year ago.

However, renewed political unrest could cast a pall over the garment industry, which has already been under pressure after a string of fatal factory accidents, including the collapse of a building housing factories in April 2013 that killed more than 1,130 people.

Exports had bounced back in November after two months of falls. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

