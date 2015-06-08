Bangladesh exports bounce back in May after one month of fall

DHAKA, June 8 (Reuters) - Bangladesh exports earned $2.84 billion in May, rising 4.4 percent from a year earlier, driven by an increase in garment shipments, government data showed on Monday.

Exports had fallen to $2.4 billion in April.

For July to May, the first 11 months of the 2014-15 financial year, exports rose 2.8 percent to $28.14 billion from a year earlier, the Export Promotion Bureau said.

Readymade garments, comprising knitwear and woven items, fetched $22.9 billion in July-May, compared with $22.1 billion in the same period a year ago. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)