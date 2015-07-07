FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bangladesh exports up 3.4 pct in 2014/15 as garment sales surge
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 7, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

Bangladesh exports up 3.4 pct in 2014/15 as garment sales surge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DHAKA, July 7 (Reuters) - Bangladesh’s exports in the 2014/15 fiscal year that ended in June rose 3.35 percent from a year earlier to nearly $31.2 billion, boosted by stronger clothing sales, the Export Promotion Bureau said on Tuesday.

Garments are a key foreign-exchange earner for the South Asian nation, whose low wages and duty-free access to western markets have helped make it the world’s largest apparel exporter after China.

Garment exports surged 4.5 percent to $25.5 billion from a year earlier.

But the industry, which supplies many Western brands such as Wal-Mart, Tesco and H&M, has faced pressure after a string of fatal factory accidents, including a 2013 building collapse that killed more than 1,130 people. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.