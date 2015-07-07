Bangladesh exports up 3.4 pct in 2014/15 as garment sales surge

DHAKA, July 7 (Reuters) - Bangladesh’s exports in the 2014/15 fiscal year that ended in June rose 3.35 percent from a year earlier to nearly $31.2 billion, boosted by stronger clothing sales, the Export Promotion Bureau said on Tuesday.

Garments are a key foreign-exchange earner for the South Asian nation, whose low wages and duty-free access to western markets have helped make it the world’s largest apparel exporter after China.

Garment exports surged 4.5 percent to $25.5 billion from a year earlier.

But the industry, which supplies many Western brands such as Wal-Mart, Tesco and H&M, has faced pressure after a string of fatal factory accidents, including a 2013 building collapse that killed more than 1,130 people. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Kim Coghill)