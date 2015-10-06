FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bangladesh exports rise annual 2.5 pct in September on garment sales
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
Mexico
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 6, 2015 / 11:06 AM / 2 years ago

Bangladesh exports rise annual 2.5 pct in September on garment sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DHAKA, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Bangladesh’s exports rose 2.5 percent to $2.6 billion in September from a year earlier, driven by an increase in garment shipments, government data showed on Tuesday.

For the first quarter of the 2015-16 financial year, exports rose nearly 1 percent to $7.76 billion from the previous year, the Export Promotion Bureau said.

Sales of ready-made garments, comprising knitwear and woven items, totalled $6.44 billion in the July-September period, up 3.3 percent from the year-earlier period. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Nick Macfie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.