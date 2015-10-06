Bangladesh exports rise annual 2.5 pct in September on garment sales

DHAKA, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Bangladesh’s exports rose 2.5 percent to $2.6 billion in September from a year earlier, driven by an increase in garment shipments, government data showed on Tuesday.

For the first quarter of the 2015-16 financial year, exports rose nearly 1 percent to $7.76 billion from the previous year, the Export Promotion Bureau said.

Sales of ready-made garments, comprising knitwear and woven items, totalled $6.44 billion in the July-September period, up 3.3 percent from the year-earlier period. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Nick Macfie)