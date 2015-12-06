FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bangladesh exports in November up 13.7 pct as garment sales surge
December 6, 2015 / 8:22 AM / 2 years ago

Bangladesh exports in November up 13.7 pct as garment sales surge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DHAKA, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Bangladesh’s exports rose 13.73 percent to $2.75 billion in November from a year earlier, driven by stronger garment sales, official data showed on Sunday.

Exports from July to November, the first five months of the country’s 2015-16 financial year, rose 6.7 percent to $12.88 billion from the same period a year earlier, the Export Promotion Bureau said.

Sales of garments, comprising knitwear and woven items, totalled $10.46 billion in the July-November period, compared with $9.69 billion a year earlier. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
