UPDATE 1-Bangladesh November exports up 13.73 pct as garment sales surge
December 6, 2015 / 9:01 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Bangladesh November exports up 13.73 pct as garment sales surge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Add details)

DHAKA, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Bangladesh’s exports rose 13.73 percent to $2.75 billion in November from a year earlier, driven by stronger garment sales, official data showed on Sunday.

Exports from July to November, the first five months of the country’s 2015-16 financial year, rose 6.7 percent to $12.88 billion from a year earlier, the Export Promotion Bureau said.

Sales of garments, comprising knitwear and woven items, totalled $10.46 billion in July-to-November compared with $9.69 billion a year earlier.

Garments are a key foreign-exchange earner for the South Asian nation, whose low wages and trade deals with Western markets have helped make it the world’s second-largest apparel exporter after China. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Ryan Woo)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
