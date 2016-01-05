Bangladesh exports rise 12.7 pct in December on higher garment sales

DHAKA, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Bangladesh’s exports rose 12.7 percent in December from a year earlier to $3.2 billion, driven by an increase in readymade garment sales, official data showed on Tuesday.

Exports for July to December, the first half of the country’s 2015-16 financial year, rose 7.8 percent from a year earlier to $16.1 billion, the Export Promotion Bureau said.

Sales of garments, comprising knitwear and woven items, totalled $13.13 billion in the July-December period, up 9.2 percent from a year earlier.

Garments are a key foreign-exchange earner for the South Asian nation, whose low wages and trade deals with Western markets have helped make it the world’s second-largest apparel exporter after China. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)