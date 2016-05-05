FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bangladesh April exports up 11.8 pct y/y on garment sales
May 5, 2016 / 10:40 AM / a year ago

Bangladesh April exports up 11.8 pct y/y on garment sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DHAKA, May 5 (Reuters) - Bangladesh’s exports in April rose 11.82 percent from a year earlier to $2.68 billion, led by stronger sales of garments, official data showed on Thursday.

Exports for July to April, the first 10 months of the country’s 2015-16 financial year, rose 9 percent from a year earlier to $27.6 billion, the Export Promotion Bureau said.

Sales of garments, comprising knitwear and woven items, totalled $22.6 billion in July-April, up 10 percent from a year earlier.

Garments are a key foreign-exchange earner for the South Asian nation of 160 million, whose low wages and trade deals with Western markets have helped make it the world’s second-largest apparel exporter after China. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

