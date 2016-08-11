Bangladesh exports down 3.5 pct yr/yr in July

DHAKA, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Bangladesh's export fell 3.5 percent in July from a year earlier to $2.5 billion, the Export Promotion Bureau said on Thursday, 25 percent below the target.

Readymade garments, comprising knitwear and woven items, fetched $2.12 billion in July, the first month of the 2016/17 financial year, down 4.4 percent from the same period of the previous year.

Exports in the 2015/16 financial year that ended in June hit a record $34.24 billion, up 9.7 percent from the previous year, on the back of stronger garment sales. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)