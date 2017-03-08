FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bangladesh February exports fall 4.5 pct y/y
March 8, 2017 / 7:18 AM / 5 months ago

Bangladesh February exports fall 4.5 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DHAKA, March 8 (Reuters) - Bangladesh's exports in February fell 4.5 percent from a year earlier to $2.7 billion, the Export Promotion Bureau said on Wednesday, 9 percent below the government's monthly target.

For July-February, the first eight months of the country's 2016-17 financial year, exports rose 3.2 percent to $22.8 billion from a year earlier, the bureau said.

Shipments of readymade garments, comprising knitwear and woven items, totalled $18.6 billion in July-February, up 2.8 percent from a year earlier.

Exports in the last financial year that ended in June 2016 hit a record $34.24 billion, up 9.7 percent from the previous year, on the back of stronger garment sales. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

