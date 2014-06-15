Bangladesh May exports up 7 pct on garment sales

DHAKA, June 15 (Reuters) - Bangladesh’s exports rose 7.22 percent in May from a year earlier to $2.7 billion, boosted by stronger clothing sales, the Export Promotion Bureau said on Sunday.

In the first 11 months of this financial year, exports rose 12.56 percent to $27.37 billion from a year earlier. Garment exports surged nearly 15 percent to $22.2 billion in July-May.

The garment industry, which supplies many Western brands such as Wal-Mart, Tesco and H&M, has been under the spotlight after a string of fatal factory accidents, including the collapse of a building housing factories in April 2013 that killed more than 1,130 people.

Garments are a vital sector for the South Asian nation, whose low wages and duty-free access to Western markets have helped make it the world’s largest apparel exporter after China. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Robert Birsel)