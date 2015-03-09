FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bangladesh exports rise for fourth straight month
Sections
Featured
Under Trump, U.S. nuclear arsenal slowly takes shape
Nuclear weapons
Under Trump, U.S. nuclear arsenal slowly takes shape
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
Cyber Risk
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Apparel & Accessories
March 9, 2015 / 4:55 AM / 3 years ago

Bangladesh exports rise for fourth straight month

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DHAKA, March 9 (Reuters) - Bangladesh’s exports rose 5.15 percent in February from a year earlier to $2.51 billion, increasing for a fourth straight month and boosted by stronger sales of ready-made garments, official data showed.

Exports from July to February, the first eight months of the financial year, rose 2.4 percent from the same period a year earlier to $20.31 billion, the Export Promotion Bureau said.

Sales of ready-made garments, comprising knitwear and woven items, totaled $16.55 billion in the July-February period, compared with nearly $16.14 billion a year earlier.

However, renewed political turmoil could cast a pall over the garment industry, which has already been under pressure after factory accidents, including the collapse of a building housing factories in April 2013 that killed more than 1,130 people.

Bangladesh’s exports bounced back in November after two months of falls.

In the 2013-14 financial year, exports hit a record $30 billion, up 11 percent from the previous year, boosted by garment sales.

Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.