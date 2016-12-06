FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bangladesh November exports up 5.5 pct y/y, lifted by garment sales
December 6, 2016 / 10:15 AM / in 10 months

Bangladesh November exports up 5.5 pct y/y, lifted by garment sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DHAKA, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Bangladesh’s exports in November rose 5.5 percent from a year earlier to nearly $2.9 billion, driven by stronger garment sales, official data showed on Tuesday.

Exports for July through November, the first five months of the country’s 2016-17 financial year, rose 6.3 percent from a year earlier to $13.69 billion, the Export Promotion Bureau said.

Sales of garments, comprising knitwear and woven items, totalled $11.13 billion in July-November, up 6.4 percent from a year earlier.

Garments are the key foreign-exchange earner for the South Asian nation of 160 million, whose low wages and trade deals with Western markets have helped make it the world’s second-largest apparel exporter after China. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

