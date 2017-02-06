(Add details)
DHAKA Feb 6 Bangladesh exports earned $3.31
billion in January, a 4 percent rise from a year earlier, driven
by a surge in shipments of garments, government data showed on
Monday.
In December, exports fell 3 percent from a year earlier.
For July-January, the first seven months of the 2016-17
financial year, exports increased 4.4 percent to $20 billion
from a year earlier, the Export Promotion Bureau said.
Readymade garments, comprising knitwear and woven items,
totalled $16.4 billion, up 4 percent from the same period the
previous year.
Garment exports, the major foreign-exchange earner for the
South Asian nation of 160 million, rose nearly 20 percent in
January from the previous month.
Low wages in Bangladesh and trade deals with Western markets
have helped make it the world's second-largest apparel exporter
after China.
Exports in the 2015/16 financial year that ended in June hit
a record $34.24 billion, up 9.7 percent from the previous year.
The government has set an export target of $37 billion for
the current financial year, with garments earning an expected
$30 billion.
($1 = 79.15 Taka)
(Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Richard Borsuk, Robert
Birsel)