Fire breaks out at garment factory in Bangladesh

DHAKA, May 31 (Reuters) - A fire broke out at a garment factory in Bangladesh on Sunday and a fire department official said fire-fighters were trying to put out the blaze.

It was not known whether anyone was trapped inside the building.

The textile industry is an important contributor to the economy of Bangladesh, where duty-free access to Western markets has helped to make the country the world’s largest apparel exporter after China.

But a series of deadly incidents, including a building collapse that killed more than 1,100 people in 2013, has put the spotlight on safety standards. (Reporting by Ruma Paul. Editing by Jane Merriman)