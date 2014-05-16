FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bangladesh police say no chance of finding more ferry survivors
May 16, 2014 / 6:27 AM / 3 years ago

Bangladesh police say no chance of finding more ferry survivors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DHAKA, May 16 (Reuters) - A Bangladesh police official said on Friday there was no chance of finding further survivors of a ferry that capsized in a storm, with about 200 people on board.

Twenty-eight people are known to have drowned when the M.V. Miraj-4 capsized on the Meghna river near the capital, Dhaka, on Thursday.

About 40 people swam to shore and 35 were rescued, police and rescue officials said, meaning about 100 people were unaccounted for.

“Now it is more than 20 hours since the ferry sank, so there is no possibility to find anyone alive inside the vessel,” Saiful Hassan Badal, deputy commissioner of Munshiganj district, told Reuters. (Writing by Nick Macfie; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

