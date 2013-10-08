FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fire kills at least two people at Bangladesh garment factory
October 8, 2013 / 5:46 PM / in 4 years

Fire kills at least two people at Bangladesh garment factory

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DHAKA, Oct 8 (Reuters) - At least two people were killed on Tuesday evening in a fire at a garment factory in the Bangladeshi town of Gazipur, 40 km north of the capital Dhaka, a police official said.

Television channels said that up to 10 people had died in the blaze, which originated in the knitting section of Aswad Composite Mills factory, a sister concern of Paul Mall Group.

A series of deadly incidents at Bangladeshi factories, including a fire in November that killed 112 people, has raised global concern for safety standards in the South Asian country’s booming garment industry.

About 50 workers were injured in Tuesday’s fire. Humayun Kabir, a senior factory official, said the cause of the fire had not been determined. Firefighters were dousing the flames.

In April more than 1,100 garment workers were killed in the collapse of a factory building near Dhaka - the deadliest industrial accident since 1984 Bhopal disaster in India. (Reporting by Serajul Quadir; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
