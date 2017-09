DHAKA, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Bangladesh’s annual inflation picked up in July for a second straight month, the country’s planning minister said on Tuesday, led by a rise in non-food prices.

Consumer prices in July rose 6.36 percent from a year earlier, accelerating from 6.25 percent in June, Mustafa Kamal told reporters. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Himani Sarkar)