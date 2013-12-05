Bangladesh inflation picks up for first time since July on political unrest

DHAKA, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Bangladesh’s annual inflation rate rose in November, ending a declining trend since July, as political protests against upcoming elections cripple the supply chain.

November’s rate was 7.15 percent, up from 7.03 percent in October, the statistics office said on Thursday, with higher prices for both food and non-food items.

The country has been rocked by violent protests and a series of shutdowns and transport blockades led by the main opposition party, which is demanding the prime minister step down and next year’s election be held under a non-party administration.