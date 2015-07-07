FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bangladesh inflation rises in June on higher food prices
July 7, 2015

Bangladesh inflation rises in June on higher food prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DHAKA, July 7 (Reuters) - Rising food prices pushed up Bangladesh’s annual inflation rate to 6.25 percent in June, Planning Minister Mustafa Kamal said on Tuesday, ending a brief slowdown.

Food inflation rose to 6.32 percent from 6.23 percent in May, while non-food inflation inched up to 6.15 percent from 6.14 percent, Kamal said.

The annual inflation rate eased in May for the first time since February when it picked up as violent political unrest disrupted supply chains.

The government expects inflation to ease to 6.2 percent in the 2015/16 fiscal year that started from July 1, on falling global commodity prices. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
