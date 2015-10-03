Islamic State claims killing of Japanese citizen in Bangladesh

CAIRO (Reuters) - Islamic State claimed responsibility for the killing of a Japanese man in Bangladesh on Saturday, in a statement posted on their official Twitter account.

Police in Bangladesh said they had detained four people in connection with the shooting of the man, the second foreign national killed there within a week.

Kunio Hoshi, 65, a Japanese citizen born in Bangladesh, was attacked by unidentified assailants in Kownia in Rangpur district, 335 km (210 miles) north of the capital, Dhaka, and died on the way to hospital, police said.

Islamic State also claimed responsibility for killing Cesare Tavella, an Italian working in Bangladesh, its first such claim in the country.