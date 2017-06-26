DHAKA, Bangladesh, June 26 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) -
V eteran Bangladeshi academic-activist Anu Muhammad is no
stranger to death threats, beatings, persecution and arrest so
when the professor of economics received a chilling text message
shortly after midnight, it barely registered.
"Death keeps no calendar, and Ansatullah knows no time!"
But a few hours later, on that same October morning last
year, a second SMS pinged - one he could not ignore.
"Say 'yes' to Rampal (a proposed coal-fured power plant)
otherwise you will be hacked to death incredibly by us!"
Reporting the threats to police, Muhammad learned that
Ansatullah was probably a mistype and referred to Ansharulla or
Ansar al Islam, an Islamic extremist group linked to al Quaeda.
The group, implicated in a series of brutal attacks and
murders against atheist and gay rights bloggers, had also
claimed the murder of a Bangladeshi sociology lecturer in 2014.
Now they seemed to have 60-year-old Muhammad in their sights
for his role leading a seven-year campaign against plans to
build a $1.5 billion coal-fired power plant in Rampal, southern
Bangladesh, on a site teeming with waterways, mud flats and a
host of threatened species from crocodiles to pythons.
The protests have turned nasty with at least 20 protesters
injured in January and five detained when police launched tear
gas and water cannons against anti Rampal protesters.
Activists fear the plant, a joint venture between Indian and
Bangladeshi state-run power corporations, will destroy the
Sundarbans, one of the world's largest mangrove forests and a
UNESCO World Heritage site home to the endangered Royal Bengal
tiger and rare Irrawaddy dolphins.
Muhammad - author of more than 30 books - says the mangrove
forest is extraordinarily rich in flora and fauna and key to the
livelihoods of millions of people.
AIR POLLUTION
"This has also been a huge natural safeguard against
frequent cyclone, storm and other natural disasters in the
country," he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
"The lives and properties of up to four million people who
live on it will be threatened if there is no Sundarban."
Scheduled to open in 2021, the plant is expected to burn
about five million tonnes of coal each year, pumping out carbon
and sulphur dioxide emissions in the process.
Despite local opposition and calls from the United Nations
for the plant to be re-located, the government is pushing ahead,
saying Bangladesh needs huge amounts of electricity to develop.
Currently, just two percent of power is generated using coal
while natural gas reserves are dwindling.
Anwarul Azim, a spokesman for the joint venture company,
the Bangladesh-India Friendship Power Company Ltd, told the
Thomson Reuters Foundation it was "unlikely to harm the
Sundarbans" because the plant will be 14 km away from the outer
edge of the forest and 69 km from the UNESCO heritage site.
"As a result, the scanty amount of exhaust from the power
plant won't be any cause for harm to the Sundarbans," he said.
He said stringent environmental standards had been approved
by the Department of Environment and were compatible with World
Bank and International Finance Corporation criteria.
Muhammad, however, fears an environmental "disaster".
DANGEROUS LIAISONS
Speaking in his Dhaka home, the economist said he is only
too aware of the personal risk he runs in opposing a
multi-billion dollar government project, particularly one that
is championed by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
"We need to take this risk," Muhammad said. "By destroying a
natural huge forest, power and other commercial enterprises
reflect a blind development paradigm that puts profit before
people and environment."
When committee activists investigated the death threats
against him, they told Muhammad the telephone belonged to a
member of the Awami Olama League, an Islamist arm of the ruling
Awami League. The phone owner denied sending the threats.
Muhammad says he has no intention of giving up.
Over two decades, the professor and his campaign group - the
National Committee to Protect Oil, Gas Mineral Resources, Power
and Ports - have questioned the role of several multinational
resource companies in Bangladesh and their relationships with
local partners, government contractors and politicians.
In 2006, they helped scupper a British company's attempt to
establish an open coal mine in northwestern Dinajpur district.
The company abandoned the project but four lives were lost in
the battle to clear farmland.
Muhammad was also integral to a 2007 campaign that quashed
multi-billion dollar energy investment plans by the Tata Group.
A year later, when a military-backed caretaker regime was in
power in Bangladesh, the professor was threatened with death if
he did not stop appearing on television.
In 2009, he was injured when a public rally against an oil
exploration project in the Bay of Bengal turned violent.
NETWORK OF ACTIVISM
Erin Kilbride, from the human rights campaign group Front
Line Defenders, said governments, companies and armed groups
target activists like Muhammad because their deaths not only
affect families and friends but disrupt whole activism networks.
"In Bangladesh, for example, following the murders of
bloggers and LGBT activists, we documented a sharp decline in
advocacy for indigenous peoples, land, and environmental rights
as well," she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
Muhammad says that deaths in state or police custody are not
uncommon in Bangladesh and reflect the breakdown of law and
order and legal institutions.
He said the lack of a free media made things even harder
with little public awareness about issues like Rampal.
But Muhammad takes heart from the fact that the campaign
against the Rampal has linked like-minded activists worldwide,
allowing them to share information and support each other.
In January this year, supporters of the Sundarbans joined
forces in more than 20 countries, from as far afield as Germany
to South Korea, in a Global Day of Protest against the plant.
However the economist says his greatest fear now is the
Sundarbans might lose their UNESCO listing, conferred in 1997,
with a meeting next month to consider the heritage status.
"If we say yes to the largest, coastal mangrove forest in
the world then we must say 'no' to commercial projects harmful
for its survival," he said.
"There are many ways to increase the country's GDP but
there is no way to reproduce the Sundarbans."
