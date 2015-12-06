FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bangladesh arrests three members of banned Islamist group
Sections
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
December 6, 2015 / 12:37 PM / 2 years ago

Bangladesh arrests three members of banned Islamist group

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DHAKA (Reuters) - Bangladesh detained three suspected members of a banned militant group, police said on Sunday, as security forces step up a hunt for Islamists behind a spate of recent attacks.

Bangladesh has suffered from a wave of Islamist violence, with two foreigners, four secular writers and a publisher killed this year. Some of the attacks have been claimed by Islamic State.

The three men, who were active members of the banned Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen, were caught in an overnight raid in the capital, Dhaka, Monirul Islam, a police joint commissioner, told reporters, as the handcuffed men were paraded before the media.

A mobile phone network jammer and jihadi books were found in their possession, Islam said. Preliminary investigation showed the jammer was used during meetings to avoid leaking information, he said.

The group was believed to be behind a series of recent attacks, including bombings of a Shi‘ite shrine and the killing of a policemen, police said.

Tension has been rising in Bangladesh since Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina launched a crackdown on militants, putting several leaders on trial for war crimes committed during the 1971 war of independence.

Islamic State also claimed responsibility for an attack late last month on a Shi‘ite Muslim mosque that killed a cleric and wounded three other people at prayers, the second attack on the country’s tiny Shia Muslim community in a month.

The government has denied that Islamic State has a presence in the country. It blames Islamist political opponents for instigating the violence.

Reporting by Ruma Paul, edting by Larry King

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.