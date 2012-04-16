FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bangladesh minister quits, part of crackdown on graft
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
April 16, 2012 / 9:41 AM / 5 years ago

Bangladesh minister quits, part of crackdown on graft

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DHAKA, April 16 (Reuters) - Bangladesh’s railway minister resigned on Monday over allegations of bribery, a move seen as part of a campaign launched by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to clean up the administration ahead of elections next year.

Suranjit Sengupta announced his resignation to allow an investigation into allegations that he had taken bribes in return for jobs at the railways ministry.

“I have taken this decision in the interest of democracy and to allow an unhindered investigation,” he told a news conference.

Hasina has sought to answer criticism that she has been soft on members of her administration facing accusations of abuse of power, by launching a crackdown ahead of parliament elections in 2013.

Hasina had appointed Sengupta, a veteran lawyer, as railways minister with a mandate to clean up the corruption-ridden and loss-making department. (Reporting by Anis Ahmed; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.