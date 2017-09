Oct 16 (Reuters) - Bangladesh's broad money supply in August rose 15 percent to 7,130.86 billion taka ($92 billion) from a year earlier, but was down 16.99 billion taka from a month ago, the central bank said on Thursday. Below is table of broad money supply: August 2014 July 2014 August 2013 (bln taka) (bln taka) (bln taka) Broad money supply 7,130.86 7,147.85 6,199.97 ($1 = 77.40 taka) (Reporting by Ruma Paul in Dhaka; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)