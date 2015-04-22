FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Asia monsoon seen below average-WMO forum
April 22, 2015 / 6:11 AM / 2 years ago

South Asia monsoon seen below average-WMO forum

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DHAKA, April 22 (Reuters) - Bangladesh and its South Asian neighbours are expected to see below average rainfall in 2015 as El Nino is likely to continue during the monsoon season, a weather expert said on Wednesday.

El Nino is a weather pattern, which can bring on a dry spell in the region.

“The entire region is prone to below average rainfall this year except Sri Lanka and Maldives,” O.P. Sreejith told Reuters, after releasing the consensus forecast of the South Asian Climate Outlook Forum, a group of global weather experts affiliated to the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO).

Sreejith, who is a meteorologist at India Meteorological Department, declined to share the Indian forecast which is expected to be released later in the day. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Writing by Ratnajyoti Dutta in NEW DELHI; Editing by Malini Menon)

