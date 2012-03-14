FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bangladesh hails UN ruling in Myanmar border dispute
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 14, 2012 / 1:35 PM / 6 years ago

Bangladesh hails UN ruling in Myanmar border dispute

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HAMBURG, Germany, March 14 (Reuters) - Bangladesh’s foreign minister said a U.N. tribunal had ruled in her country’s favour on Wednesday in a complex maritime border dispute with Myanmar and that the verdict opened the way for offshore oil and gas exploration in the Bay of Bengal.

“We are happy, we are absolutely delighted,” Dipu Moni said after the ruling by the Hamburg-based International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea.

“This is a great day for Bangladesh. All our strategic objectives were achieved,” she said, adding that Bangladesh could now proceed with its oil and gas exploration in the area.

Myanmar has claimed rights to part of an area Bangladesh has been trying to explore. At the peak of the dispute, both countries sent naval ships to the disputed area, which is about 280 km off the Bangladeshi port of Chittagong.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.