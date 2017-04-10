Bangladesh issues tender to sell 170,000 barrels naphtha

DHAKA, April 10 (Reuters) - Bangladesh Petroleum Corp (BPC) has floated an international tender to sell 170,000 barrels of naphtha for May 11-13 loading from Chittagong, according to the tender document.

The tender will close on April 24 with validity up to May 2.

In February, state-owned BPC sold a cargo of the same size to oil trading giant Vitol at a discount of 17 cents to Singapore quotes.

Bangladesh's sole Eastern Refinery, which has a capacity of 33,000 barrels per day, produces 1.26 million barrels of naphtha a year.

BPC imports 600,000 tonnes of Murban crude from Abu Dhabi National Oil Co and another 600,000 tonnes of Arab Light from Saudi Aramco annually for the refinery.