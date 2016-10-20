FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Bangladesh tenders to import oil products for first half of 2017
October 20, 2016 / 7:51 AM / 10 months ago

Bangladesh tenders to import oil products for first half of 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DHAKA, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Bangladesh Petroleum Corp (BPC) has issued an international tender to import oil products as part of efforts to buy at cheaper rates by moving away from direct-term deals with suppliers of fuel products.

State-owned BPC is seeking 965,000 tonnes of 500 ppm sulphur gasoil, 120,000 tonnes of 180-centistoke high sulphur fuel oil and 90,000 tonnes of jet fuel, a tender document showed.

The tender closes on Oct. 31 and is valid for 75 days to Jan. 13, 2017.

The delivery of the cargoes should be carried out in phases in the first half of 2017, a BPC official told Reuters.

Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Joseph Radford

