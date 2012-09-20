Bangladesh hikes electricity prices by 15 pct

DHAKA, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Bangladesh’s energy regulator BERC has approved increases in electricity prices for retail consumers by an average of 15 percent effective from this month to cut the losses of the state-run power generating firm, it said on Thursday.

It also increased bulk power price by 16.92 percent. The new power tariff is effective from September 1, BERC chairman Syed Yusuf Hossain, announced at a news conference.

This is the sixth increase since the government came to power and the fourth in the last six months, as it struggles to cut its spending on subsidies on energy.

The BERC increased the bulk power prices in five phases by 69.6 percent on an average since February 2011, from 2.37 taka a unit to 4.02 taka a unit. The retail price also went up by 33 percent on an average, from 4.0 taka a unit to 5.32 taka a unit.

“We have to raise electricity price to reduce the pressure on government funds,” Hossain said.

He said that even after these increases, prices are still not high enough to cover power generation costs of the Bangladesh Power Development Board.

The board posted a loss of nearly $600 million in the fiscal year to June 2012 and sought a 50 per cent hike in bulk electricity tariff. Bangladesh suffers from chronic power shortages of up to 1,000 MW per day, which constrain growth and discourage investors. (Reporting By Serajul Quadir; editing by James Jukwey)