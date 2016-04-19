FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bangladesh plans to more than triple oil refining capacity
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
April 19, 2016 / 9:55 AM / a year ago

Bangladesh plans to more than triple oil refining capacity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DHAKA, April 19 (Reuters) - Eastern Refinery Ltd (ERL), which supplies around 40 percent of Bangladesh’s fuel needs, said it plans to more than triple its oil-processing capacity with a 3.5 million tonne-a-year unit to help meet rising domestic demand.

The new unit at Patenga refinery in Chittagong will cost $1.7 billion, Nasrul Hamid Khan, Bangladesh’s junior minister for power, energy and mineral resources, said on Tuesday.

The expansion will be mainly financed by ERL, according to a senior official of the ministry.

ERL, a subsidiary of state-run Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC), signed a deal on Tuesday with Engineers India Ltd, which will provide management consultant services for the expansion project.

The government will decide on the project developer through a tender.

ERL, Bangladesh’s sole refiner, currently processes 1.3 million tonnes of crude oil annually. (Reporting By Serajul Quadir and Nazimuddin Shyamol from Chittagong; Editing by Ryan Woo)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.