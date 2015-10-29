FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
World Bank urges Bangladesh to push ahead with reforms
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 29, 2015 / 1:57 PM / 2 years ago

World Bank urges Bangladesh to push ahead with reforms

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DHAKA, Oct 29 (Reuters) - The World Bank on Thursday urged impoverished Bangladesh to push ahead with financial reforms to ensure faster economic growth.

Bangladesh’s exports in the year ended in June rose 3.35 percent from a year earlier, but that was the slowest growth since 2002 and pivotal garment sales missed their target.

Kyle Peters, World Bank senior vice president, operations, nevertheless congratulated the country for lifting more than 16 million people out of poverty in the last decade.

“Bangladesh will need sustained reform efforts for further advancement and we are committed to work together with the government to help the country grow faster and bring prosperity to all citizens,” he said as he wound up a three-day visit on Thursday.

Promised reforms areas include tax collection, foreign exchange liberalisation and legislation to curb money laundering.

Peters met senior government officials including Finance Minister Abul Maal Abdul Muhith and central bank governor Atiur Rahman.

The World Bank has been the country’s largest development partner in terms of volume of financing. The International Development Association, the World Bank’s fund for the poorest countries, currently supports 36 projects, with a total commitment of over $8.3 billion. (Reporting by Serajul Quadir; Editing by Nick Macfie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.