FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bangladeshi remittances dip for sixth month in a row
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 3, 2014 / 12:05 PM / 4 years ago

Bangladeshi remittances dip for sixth month in a row

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DHAKA, Feb 3 (Reuters) - The amount of money sent home by Bangladeshis working overseas dropped 5.8 percent to $1.25 billion in January from a year earlier, the central bank said on Monday, slipping for the sixth straight month.

Millions of expatriate Bangladeshis remitted $8 billion from July to January, the first seven months of the current financial year, down nearly 9 percent from the same period in the previous year.

Officials say remittances have dropped over the last few months because the number of Bangladeshis going to work in the Middle East has declined.

Strong remittances in recent years have helped build foreign exchange reserves to more than $18 billion.

Bangladesh received $14.46 billion in remittances in the 2012/13 fiscal year, up 12.6 percent from a year earlier.

Remittances from about 9 million citizens abroad are critical for the impoverished nation and are a key source of foreign exchange alongside garments, which account for 80 percent of total export earnings of about $27 billion a year.

The pace of economic growth in Bangladesh is expected to slow to less than 6 percent this financial year, largely because of political turmoil. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Robert Birsel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.