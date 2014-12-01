FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bangladesh Nov forex reserves slip from record high
December 1, 2014 / 10:46 AM / 3 years ago

Bangladesh Nov forex reserves slip from record high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DHAKA, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Bangladesh’s foreign exchange reserves slipped to $21.59 billion at the end of November from a record high of $22.31 billion the previous month, but were up 26 percent from a year earlier, the central bank said on Monday.

A senior central bank official attributed the drop in November to a rise in imports.

The reserves are enough to cover almost seven months of imports. Exports and remittances from Bangladeshis working overseas have helped build the reserves.

$1 = 77.70 Taka Reporting by Ruma Paul, editing by Louise Heavens

