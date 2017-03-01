FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bangladesh foreign exchange reserves hit record $32.56 bln
March 1, 2017 / 11:16 AM / 6 months ago

Bangladesh foreign exchange reserves hit record $32.56 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DHAKA, March 1 (Reuters) - Bangladesh's foreign exchange reserves hit a record $32.56 billion at the end of February, the central bank said on Wednesday, up nearly $840 million on the previous month.

The reserves are sufficient to cover about nine months' worth of imports and are $4.5 billion higher than a year ago.

Steady garment exports and remittances from Bangladeshis working overseas, the key drivers of the country's more than $200 billion economy, have helped build reserves in recent years. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Nick Macfie)

