Bangladesh foreign exchange reserves hit record $32.56 bln

DHAKA, March 1 (Reuters) - Bangladesh's foreign exchange reserves hit a record $32.56 billion at the end of February, the central bank said on Wednesday, up nearly $840 million on the previous month.

The reserves are sufficient to cover about nine months' worth of imports and are $4.5 billion higher than a year ago.

Steady garment exports and remittances from Bangladeshis working overseas, the key drivers of the country's more than $200 billion economy, have helped build reserves in recent years. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Nick Macfie)