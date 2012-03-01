FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Bangladesh forex reserves rise in February
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
March 1, 2012 / 6:40 AM / in 6 years

UPDATE 1-Bangladesh forex reserves rise in February

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Adds details)

DHAKA, March 1 (Reuters) - Bangladesh’s foreign exchange reserves rose to $10.07 billion at the end of February, the highest since November, from $9.38 billion in January, thanks to an improving trade balance and strong remittances, the central bank said on Thursday.

However, the reserves were down from $11.16 billion a year earlier.

Foreign exchange reserves hit a record $11.32 billion in April last year but have since eased due to soaring imports, mainly of oil, while exports and remittances have grown more slowly amid a faltering global economy.

“The scenario has started to change owing to a slide in imports while Bangladeshis working overseas sent more money home,” a senior central bank official said.

The reserves could fall again due to scheduled bi-monthly payments of around $700 million to the Asian Clearing Union.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh is in final discussion to get a $1 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund under the Extended Credit Facility .

Analysts, however, said the rising trend could be short-lived if the government fails to secure the IMF loan and continue costly oil imports for power generation.

The South Asian country routinely runs a trade deficit but remittances, key foreign exchange earners along with readymade garments exports for the $100 billion economy, helped offset the trade shortfall.

Bangladesh in January received a record monthly high of $1.2 billion in remittances from citizens abroad, taking the total to nearly $7.3 billion since July. And the central bank expects remittances to cross the $12 billion threshold in the current fiscal year ending in June.

Over the month, the local currency taka has also started to gain amid strong remittances and a drop in imports of luxury items after the central bank tightened credit growth.

The taka was the second worst-performing currency among Asian peers after the Indian rupee, losing 15 percent against the U.S. dollar in 2011. In January it lost 3 percent value before reversing. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Anis Ahmed)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.