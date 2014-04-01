FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bangladesh FX reserves hit new record in March
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
April 1, 2014 / 5:22 AM / 3 years ago

Bangladesh FX reserves hit new record in March

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DHAKA, April 1 (Reuters) - Bangladesh’s foreign exchange reserves stood at an all-time high of $19.31 billion at the end of March, $160 million more than the earlier record set in February, and more than 38 percent higher than a year earlier, the central bank said on Tuesday.

The higher reserves, which stem from a widening current-account surplus, are enough to cover more than six months of imports.

At the end of March 2013, reserves totalled $13.97 billion.

Rising exports and slowing imports have helped build reserves despite a drop in inward remittances due to fewer Bangladeshis going abroad to work.

In the first eight months of the financial year beginning July 1, exports totalled $19.83 billion, up nearly 14 percent from the same period a year ago, boosted by stronger garment sales.

However, the $22 billion garment industry, which supplies many Western brands such as Wal-Mart WMT.N, Tesco TSCO.L and H&M HMb.ST, has been under the spotlight after a string of fatal factory accidents, including the collapse of a building housing factories in April that killed more than 1,130 people.

In the first three quarters of the financial year, the central bank purchased nearly $3.8 billion from local commercial banks to stem the rise of the domestic currency. In the previous financial year, it bought $4 billion.

Economic growth is expected to slow below 6 percent in the financial year ending in June, after the country was gripped by political turmoil in the months leading up to an election in January. In 2012/13, the economy grew 6 percent.

$1 = 77.65 taka Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.