FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Bangladesh November reserves slip from record high
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
Technology
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 1, 2016 / 7:20 AM / 9 months ago

Bangladesh November reserves slip from record high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DHAKA, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Bangladesh's foreign exchange reserves edged down to $31.37 billion at the end of November from a record high of $31.90 billion the previous month, but were up 14 percent from a year earlier, the central bank said on Thursday.

The monthly drop was fuelled by a rise in imports, a senior central bank official said, adding that the reserves were sufficient to cover about nine months' worth of imports.

Last month, Bangladesh's central bank retrieved just under a fifth of the $81 million looted in February from its account at the New York Federal Reserve, which then went missing in Manila, after one of the biggest bank frauds ever.

Steady garment exports and remittances from Bangladesh nationals working overseas, the key drivers of a more than $200 billion economy, have helped build reserves in recent years. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.