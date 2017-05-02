FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
Bangladeshi reserves up to $32.52 bln at end-April
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 2, 2017 / 6:49 AM / 4 months ago

Bangladeshi reserves up to $32.52 bln at end-April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DHAKA, May 2 (Reuters) - Bangladesh's foreign exchange reserves rose to $32.52 billion at the end of April, the central bank said on Tuesday, up nearly $300 million from the previous month.

The reserves are sufficient to cover imports for about nine months and are $4.25 billion higher than a year ago.

Garment exports and remittances from Bangladeshis working overseas, the key drivers of the country's more than $200 billion economy, have helped build reserves in recent years.

Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Robert Birsel

