North American retailers work on separate Bangladesh plan -source
May 14, 2013 / 5:50 PM / in 4 years

North American retailers work on separate Bangladesh plan -source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 14 (Reuters) - North American retailers may join together on their own Bangladesh safety agreement, an alternative to a legally-binding accord that mainly European retailers have signed onto, according to a person with knowledge of the discussions.

The National Retail Federation, one of the largest U.S. retail trade associations, is set to speak on Tuesday afternoon with other trade associations and its member companies about a possible accord among North American retailers, according to the person.

The trade associations collaborating on a possible North American plan include the National Retail Federation (NRF), Retail Industry Leaders Association (RILA), American Apparel & Footwear Association (AAFA), United States Association of Importers of Textiles and Apparel (USA-ITA), Retail Council of Canada and Canadian Apparel Federation, according to people familiar with the talks.

Macy’s Inc, the largest U.S. department store operator, said it was working with the North American Bangladesh Worker Safety Working Group, the collaboration that includes NRF, RILA and others.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
