Bangladesh signs $250 mln satellite deal with Thales Alenia Space
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
November 11, 2015 / 11:36 AM / 2 years ago

Bangladesh signs $250 mln satellite deal with Thales Alenia Space

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DHAKA, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Bangladesh signed a $250 million deal with Thales Alenia Space of France on Wednesday to launch its first ever satellite, telecom regulatory officials said.

The deal was signed between Shahjahan Mahmood, chairman of Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) and Jean-Loïc Galle, chairman and chief executive of the French space agency in Dhaka.

The government plans to launch the satellite by December 2017.

In January, Bangladesh bought a 119.1 degrees east longitude orbital slot from Russia-based satellite company Intersputnik for $28 million for 15 years.

Reporting by Ruma Paul; editing by Susan Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
