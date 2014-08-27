FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bangladesh tea prices edge higher, sales rise
#Asia
August 27, 2014 / 5:10 AM / 3 years ago

Bangladesh tea prices edge higher, sales rise

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Tea prices in Bangladesh edged higher at
the weekly auction on Tuesday on strong demand for quality leaf
with sales rising despite plentiful supplies.
    Bangladeshi tea fetched an average of 188.71 taka ($2.40)
per kg at the auction, against 188.25 taka at the previous sale,
an official at National Brokers Ltd said.
    About 2.21 million kg was offered at the auction centre in
Chittagong, with 22 percent remaining unsold. At the previous
auction, around 2.23 million kg was offered, the highest in the
season so far, of which 24 percent went unsold.
    There was strong demand from local buyers for quality tea
and the sales volume rose, the official said.
    Bangladesh's tea production in 2013 rose 1.6 percent from a
year earlier to a record 63.5 million kg due to favourable
weather, but was still short of the domestic consumption of
about 65 million kg.
    In April this year, Bangladesh trebled regulatory duty to 15
percent on imports of tea to discourage overseas buying amid a
drop in local prices due to ample supplies. 
    Bangladesh has moved from being a net exporter of tea to a
net importer due to rising consumption.
    
    Following are the results of the latest auction. Figures are
in Bangladesh taka per kg.
    BROKENS 
 Bold/Large Brokens                   165-170
 Medium Brokens                       178-185
 Small Brokens                        185-195
 Plain Brokens                        125-140
    FANNINGS
 Best Fannings                        196-201
 Good Fannings                        193-195
 Medium Fannings                      179-189
 Plain Fannings                       125-140
    DUST
 Pekoe Dust                           170-190
 Red Dust                             170-222
 Dust                                 175-202
 Churamoni Dust                       180-275  

 (Reporting by Ruma Paul in Dhaka; Editing by Sunil Nair)

